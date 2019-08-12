St. Louis Cardinals release their 2020 schedule

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 2020 regular-season schedule Monday afternoon in conjunction with the other Major League clubs.

The team issued the following statement to all media outlets, which is included below. The team’s full home and away schedules are attached as well.

The home opener for the Redbirds is set for Thursday, April 2 against the Baltimore Orioles as part of a seven-game homestand with Baltimore (April 2, 4-5) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (April 6-9).

The Cardinals will open their 2020 season on the road with a three-game series at Cincinnati against the division-rival Reds beginning on Thursday, March 26, followed by a three-game series at Milwaukee (March 30-April 1).

Among the key home dates for 2020 are a weekend series visit July 17-19 by the New York Yankees, who will be visiting Busch Stadium for the first time since 2014, a July series with the Brewers over the Independence Day holiday weekend (July 3-5) and a four-game weekend series with the Cubs (July 23-26). The Cubs will also visit St. Louis for a four-game weekend series September 10-13.

The Cardinals will host the Cubs in London, England for a two-game series June 13-14, the team’s first-ever regular season “Home” games outside of St. Louis. Because of the two-game international London Series, the Cardinals will play 79 games in St. Louis in 2020 with their final home games September 21-23 vs. Milwaukee.

The 2020 season will feature 26 home series and 26 road series, including 13 weekend series at Busch Stadium: April 2, 4-5 vs. Baltimore, April 24-26 vs. Miami, May 8-10 vs New York Mets, May 22-24 vs. Arizona, May 29-31 vs. Pittsburgh, June 19-21 vs. Cincinnati, July 3-5 vs. Milwaukee, July 17-19 vs. New York Yankees, July 23-26 vs. Chicago Cubs, August 7-9 vs. Cincinnati, August 14-16 vs. Milwaukee, August 28-30 vs. Pittsburgh and September 10-13 vs. Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals 20-game interleague schedule will feature a pair of two-game home-and-home series with in-state rival Kansas City (August 4-5 at Kansas City & September 15-16 at Busch Stadium) and with the Toronto Blue Jays (June 1-2 at Busch Stadium & August 18-19 at Toronto). In addition, the Cardinals will host three-game home interleague series against the Orioles (April 2, 4-5) and Yankees (July 17-19), and will play three-game road series at Boston (June 26-28) and at Tampa Bay (July 10-12).

The Cardinals are scheduled to play 46 of their 81 home games before the July 13-16 All-Star Break, playing 13 home games in April, 16 in May, 12 in June, 15 in July, 13 in August and 12 in September. The Cardinals are scheduled to play holiday weekend home games Memorial Day weekend (May 22-24 vs. Arizona) and Independence Day weekend (July 3-5 vs. Milwaukee).

The Cardinals longest homestand of the 2020 season consists of 10 games (July 17-26) with the Yankees (three games), San Francisco Giants (three games) and Chicago Cubs (four games). Their longest road trips consist of two 10-game trips April 10-19 and July 27-August 5. Following their return from London, the Cardinals will play 20 consecutive games without a day off from June 16-July 5 (13 home games & seven road games).

The March 26 season opener will be the earliest in franchise history and the April 2 home opener will be the first-ever against Baltimore and the first-ever for the Cardinals against an American League opponent.

The Cardinals will make future announcements regarding game times, ticket pricing and ticket availability for the 2020 season.