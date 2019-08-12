× River City Rascals will cease operations after the season

O’FALLON, Mo. – The 2019 baseball season will be the last for the River City Rascals in O’Fallon, Missouri, ending a 21-year run in the city.

The city announced Monday that PS&J Baseball LLC, the owners of the Rascals, informed city leaders the team would cease operations.

The franchise began operations as the Zanesville Greys in 1993 as one of the original six teams of the Frontier League. The team was inactive in the 1997 and 1998 season before moving from Ohio to O’Fallon, Missouri ahead of the 1999 season. The team changed its name to the Rascals.

The franchise won two Frontier League Championships: one as the Greys (1993) and one as the Rascals (2010).

The city and team agreed to a one-year lease for 2019 while both parties worked on a long-term lease but a deal could not be reached.

The Rascals’ lease on CarShield Field will also terminate at the end of the year. The team will transition operational duties for the stadium back to the city or another tenant.

In the meantime, the Rascals will still host events at the stadium through December 31 as previously scheduled. Organizations that would like to schedule an event at CarShield Field after December 31 should contact the city’s parks and recreation department at 636-379-5575.

The city has pledged to look for a new team to call O’Fallon home for the 2020 season.