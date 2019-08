× Police: 11-year-old, 19-year-old shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating the shooting of an 11-year-old and 19-year-old.

The shooting happened just before 5:10 p.m. in 3500 block of N. 11th Street, in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Both victims were shot in the chest. The 19-year-old was listed in serious condition. The 11-year-old was said to be in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.