Pam Hupp to be sentenced for murder this afternoon

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Pam Hupp will be sentenced today for murder. Justice will be delivered in a St. Charles County courtroom.

In June she cut a deal to avoid the death penalty in the murder of Louis Gumpenberger. Hupp entered an Alford plea, that means she acknowledged the prosecutor had enough evidence to convict her of murdering Gumpenberger.

She had claimed he invaded her home three years ago. The state learned she set him up in a plan to frame him for another murder.

Hupp's legal problems may be far from over. Lincoln County prosecutor Mike Wood is going to take another look at the murder of Betsy Faria.

Pam Hupp benefitted from Faria's $150,000 life insurance proceeds which were signed over to Hupp just days before Faria was murdered.

In 2013 Faria's husband was found guilty of killing his wife. But in a new trial two years later a judge found he was not guilty while raising questions of Hupp's possible involvement.

The sentencing in the St. Charles County case is set for 1:30 p.m. today.