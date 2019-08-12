× Pam Hupp gets life sentence for 2016 murder

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Pam Hupp will spend the rest of her life behind bars for a 2016 murder, according to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hupp appeared in a St. Charles County courtroom Monday afternoon to hear the sentence.

In June, Hupp cut a deal to avoid the death penalty in the murder of Louis Gumpenberger. Hupp entered an Alford plea, acknowledging county prosecutors had enough evidence to convict her of murder.

She had claimed Gumpenberger invaded her home three years ago and that she killed him in self-defense.

The state learned she set him up in a plan to frame him for another murder.

Hupp’s legal problems may be far from over. Lincoln County prosecutor Mike Wood is going to take another look at the murder of Betsy Faria.

Hupp benefitted from Faria’s $150,000 life insurance proceeds which were signed over to Hupp just days before Faria was murdered.

In 2013, Faria’s husband was found guilty of killing his wife. But in a new trial two years later, a judge found he was not guilty while raising questions of Hupp’s possible involvement.