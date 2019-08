Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Sunday Sports Extra, Rex Sinquefield from the World Chess Hall of Fame and Maurice Ashley, a Chess Grandmaster stopped by to talk to News 11’s Sports Director Rich Gould about the Sinquefield Cup that starts Thursday and runs thru next weekend.

The prize money for this year’s cup is $325,000.

Spectators are welcome to view all 11 rounds and tickets are $10 per round or $40 for a 5-day pass.