KANSAS CITY, MO – Simone Biles breaking all the laws of gravity!

Check out her balance beam routine at the U-S Gymnastics National Championships Friday.

Two flips and two twists in the dismount, and she sticks the landing!

Nobody’s ever done that move before!

The 22-year-old also scored the top marks in the floor exercise and vault and is heavily favored to win a record sixth all-around championship.