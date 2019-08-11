× Motorcyclist killed in Franklin County accident

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Sunday morning just after 6 a.m.

The accident occurred when the driver of a 2019 Ford Explorer attempted to cross Highway 100 at Route V and pulled into the path of 33-year-old Kurt T. Alley of O’Fallon, MO who was riding a 2007 Suzuki GSXR750.

Alley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the explorer, 54-year-old Steven E. Brady of Plant City, FL was seriously injured and transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.