Dangerous heat returns as some kids head back to school Monday

ST. LOUIS – Dangerous heat is expected to return to the St. Louis region Monday as highs are forecast in the mid to upper 90°s. Humidity will be very high, so heat index values will be in the 105° to 110° range.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for most of the viewing area.

Many kids will be returning to school this week. Rockwood Superintendent Mark Miles says that administrators will be monitoring the heat levels this week to make sure their students stay safe. He says their district policy is that students will remain inside for physical education classes and recess if heat index readings reach 95°.

Rockwood activities directors and coaches follow Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) guidelines, which call for practices to be canceled, shortened or moved inside during such weather conditions.

Monday evening, a cold front will move across the region which will lower temperatures for the remainder of the work and school week.