City officials blame each other over St. Louis police officers not having body cameras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – You Paid For It digs into the controversy over buying body cameras for the St. Louis police department. It' s a deal that could cost taxpayers $4 million a year but a top St. Louis official says this is a must. He is accusing other elected officials of dragging their feet.

Board President Lewis Reed says the city missed out on a chance to get body cameras for free on a trial basis, but he says someone dropped the ball.

He says a company offered to give the cameras to the city on a trial basis and pick up all the cost. Reed called the deal a $4 to $5 million-dollar value.

He says the final contract never got executed and the city ended up missing out on the deal. Reed says the ball got dropped somewhere between the Mayor's Office and the Comptroller's Office.

St. Louis County finalized its deal for body cameras this week.

The County Council okayed the cameras that were being pushed by Police Chief Jon Belmar.

Reed says it's time for the city to make getting the cameras priority.

A Spokesman for the Mayor's Office says the city just can't afford the cost of the cameras.