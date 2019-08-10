Water main break leaves thousands under boil order, damages Crestwood City Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESTWOOD, MO - Water woes for thousands as a water main break leaves many near Crestwood and Sunset Hills under a boil water advisory.

It also created a major mess for Crestwood city officials.

“We had about 8 inches of water so I was rather messy. You need a good set of boots to get in here, said Kris Simpson, Crestwood City Administrator.

A nearby water main break flooded out part of the Crestwood City Hall.

“What was happening was the water was spilling down the stairwells. Part of it got into the basement which prevented it from more significantly coming in up here which would’ve been more disruptive to us,” he admits.

The water took over the Fire Chief’s office as well as the Assistant Chief’s. It also knocked out the phone system for a short time, but emergency calls were rerouted.

“Restoration crews are on-site right now. The paper company is coming in to haul out all the paper, they’ll haul out all the furniture, all the electronics. Everything is going to get assessed individually to what’s salvageable. It will be cleaned and eventually returned. Some of the stuff is not going to be salvageable and we’ll get reimbursed by Missouri American,” said Simpson.

The Public Works office in the basement was also waterlogged. A majority of the city’s historical records are down there as well as other important documents.

City Hall plans to remain open during the cleanup process but they’re still trying to sort out the logistics.