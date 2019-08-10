× Two fatal accidents in St. Francois County, Mo.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police report two fatal accidents in St. Francois County on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The first accident happened a little before 11 p.m. on Friday night at Bluebird Drive near Wren Drive. A 50-year-old man, James Pashia, was traveling south on Bluebird Drive when he traveled off the road and hit 2 trees. He died in the accident. The passenger, 52-year-old Sherry Pashia, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The second fatal accident happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning at St. Francois Route EE, east of Colony Church Road. Nicholas Nabors, 25 years old, drove off the road and hit a sign, utility pole, and a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.