St. Louis police investigating fatal accident in North City

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department is investigating a fatal accident in the North City neighbor of Jeff-Vander-Lou.

The accident happened at 6 p.m. at North Grand and Cass Avenue.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that the accident involved at Gray Dodge Charger with 2 occupants. One person died at the scene, and the second occupant was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries for treatment.

Accident reconstruction has been called the scene to conduct an investigation.