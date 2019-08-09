Student art aficionado program lets students purchase art for their schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Area students will have the opportunity to purchase art for their school at the upcoming Saint Louis Art Fair, thanks to the Student Art Aficionado program. This hands-on experience will allow students to learn to budget, negotiate, and work on their public speaking and teamwork.

"Students are selected from their schools,” says Sarah Umlauf with the Art Fair. “We have three representatives from each school and they come to the St Louis Art Fair with a plan.” These students have been researching participating artists and the Saint Louis Art Fair’s public art collection.

"They have a chance to see that this can become a career for them," says Umlauf.

These students that are chosen are able to purchase 750 dollars worth of art for their school and 750 dollars for the public art program. Their purchases will be displayed in schools, hospitals, and community centers throughout the area.

Steve Jones is an art teacher at Fort Zumwalt West Middle School and says their art choices "might relate to architecture or this might relate to graphic design or this would be more like fine art painting."

Jones will have a booth at the Saint Louis Art Fair where he will be bringing mixed media sculptures.

“The bodies of the objects are mostly clay; I use some humor, maybe dark humor. I want people to have a response to them,” says Jones. Jones has been teaching for 23 years and leans towards ceramic and sculpture art. “I think as people are so into technology and screens all the time, there seems to be a response to 3D objects, textures, and surfaces.”

The 25th annual Saint Louis Art Fair will be September 6th through the 8th in Downtown Clayton. For more information, visit saintlouisartfair.com.

KTVI and KPLR are proud sponsors of the 25th annual Saint Louis Art Fair.