New Illinois kennel bill aims to protect animals from fires

Posted 6:31 am, August 9, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – An Illinois kennel bill aimed at improving safety for animals was signed into law earlier this week.

The new law requires all kennels in the state to be staffed around the clock. They must also have sprinklers or alarms that ring at the local firehouse.

The law comes in response to a fire that killed 29 dogs at a DuPage County kennel earlier this year.

Authorities said no one heard the fire alarms when the owner left the property. He was charged last month with animal cruelty.

The new law takes effect immediately.

