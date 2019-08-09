DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Matt Holliday shares why Homers for Health means so much to him

Posted 5:58 am, August 9, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Everyone loves a Cardinals home run, especially when it can also help children in need. That's where Homers for Health comes into play.

Homers for Health is a home run pledge founded by Matt Holliday and his wife, Leslie. In eight years, they have raised $5.3 million for Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

Thursday night was a special night for Holliday's Heroes, which was a private night at Busch Stadium serving as a "thank you" to the donors who give so much to help support the hospital. The support this program gives means so much to the patients and families.

