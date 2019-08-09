Matt Holliday shares why Homers for Health means so much to him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Everyone loves a Cardinals home run, especially when it can also help children in need. That's where Homers for Health comes into play.

Homers for Health is a home run pledge founded by Matt Holliday and his wife, Leslie. In eight years, they have raised $5.3 million for Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

Thursday night was a special night for Holliday's Heroes, which was a private night at Busch Stadium serving as a "thank you" to the donors who give so much to help support the hospital. The support this program gives means so much to the patients and families.