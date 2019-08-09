Community events planned for fifth anniversary of Michael Brown killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. – It has been five years since Michael Brown was shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson. In that time, Ferguson has grown as a city. The mayor has said he doesn’t want the anniversary to reopen any scabs. Instead, he hopes the city will continue toward growing stronger together.

As Fox 2’s Katherine Hessel reports, there are several events planned for the anniversary in Ferguson and across St. Louis County.

9 a.m. - Michael Brown Sr. will ask for his son’s case to be reopened.

St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton

11 a.m. - Memorial service

Canfield Drive

11:55 a.m. - Moment of silence

Canfield Drive

1 p.m. - Community Day Celebration, Sponsored by “The Chosen for Change Foundation”

Ferguson Empowerment Center

10 a.m. - National Conference of Ending Violence in America

Beloved Community United Methodist Church

9 a.m. - Advocacy Gathering hosted by the “Center for Social Empowerment”

St. Stephens Episcopal Church on North Clay