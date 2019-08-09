× Ballwin man sentenced for sending financial support to terrorists in Syria

ST. LOUIS – A 41-year-old Ballwin man was sentenced Friday to 66 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to providing material and financial support to terrorists, including a St. Louisan who was fighting on behalf of ISIS.

Armin Harcevic, a Bosnian national, will also be subject to deportation and removal from the United States.

According to court documents, Harcevic and four others were named in an indictment charging them conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and an additional count of providing material support to terrorists. Harcevic admitted to sending cash overseas, which was used by his co-conspirators to purchase supplies such as U.S. military uniforms, rifle scopes, combat boots, tactical gear, clothing, firearms accessories, range finders, and other supplies useful to fighters engaged in combat in Syria and elsewhere.

Co-defendants Ramiz Zijad Hodzic and Sedina Unkic Hodzic are awaiting sentencing; Nihad Rosic is awaiting trial; Jasminka Ramic and Mediha Medy Salkicevic were sentenced to 36 and 78 months in prison, respectively.