ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University is conducting a federally funded flu study with the goal of making the seasonal flu vaccine more effective.

The clinical trial is a phase one study and is in need of 30 volunteers. Volunteers must be healthy and between the ages of 18 and 45.

The study will take a year and involve nine clinic visits. Participants can receive $75 per visit.

To sign up for the study, visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/.