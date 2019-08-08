Two dead after shooting and car crash near I-70 at Riverview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Four men were shot and two of them died after a fiery crash near Interstate 70 and the Riverview exit in north St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon.

St. Louis Metropolitan police reported the two survivors were still in critical condition. He was found in a car on Plover Avenue near the scene of the crash.

About a dozen witnesses rushed to try and help two men who crashed their vehicle. Police said the two men had been shot and did not survive. Witnesses tried carrying the men away from the smoke and flames of the fire and began performing CPR until first responders arrived.

“There was one guy already on the ground that was giving CPR to him pumping his chest and giving CPR to him and there were two gentlemen that carried a guy over and the laid him down and proceeded to give him CPR as well,” said area resident Lakisha Day.

The two deceased victims were identified as 20-year-old Justin Kibble and 24-year-old Deshawn McGee.

The fourth victim ran from the vehicle after it crashed. He was taken to the hospital separately with a gunshot wound to his back.

Police said shell casings they recovered in the area indicate several different types of firearms were used.

“Middle of the day with a lot of people home and there’s typically a lot of children out here, very, very dangerous for the residents,” said Lt. Col. Jerry Leyshock, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

He said investigators started looking for witnesses to help police piece together what happened. He said anyone who has information but his not comfortable talking with police can call Crimestoppers and remain anonymous. That number is 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Leyshock was not surprised people in this north St. Louis neighborhood were willing to rush to try and help the victim even though the vehicle was on fire.

“It’s a tight-knit neighborhood so I’m not surprised neighbors would run out there and risk their lives to try and save their lives,” he said.