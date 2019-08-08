St. Louis police investigate robberies in Midtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are looking for a man who robbed three women in Midtown Wednesday afternoon.

In each instance, the victims were sitting in their cars and the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded their purse or property.

According to police, the first robbery happened about a block away from SLU’s campus on Grand. The suspect pulled a gun on a 22-year-old woman and demanded her cash.

Then around 11:15 p.m., police said a 39-year-old woman was robbed in the Ikea parking garage. She was getting out of her car when the armed suspect demanded her purse and then took off.

Less than an hour later, around noon, police said the suspect tried to rob a 35-year-old woman in the Laclede Parking Garage. The victim screamed and the suspect took off before he could grab her purse.

If you know or saw anything, you are asked to call the St. Louis Metro Police Department.