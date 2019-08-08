New details emerge in fiery crash and fatal shooting near I-70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — New details are emerging about the quadruple shooting and fiery crash in north St. Louis Wednesday that killed two people and sent two more in the hospital.

Family members of the two people who were killed did not want to speak on camera. But they did say that the two fatal shooting victims were first cousins. Many questions still remain as police try to piece together what exactly happened.

The cousins who were killed were both inside an SUV that caught fire after crashing through a concrete barrier along I-70 west in north St. Louis City near Plover and Bircher Wednesday afternoon. The SUV wound up on the shoulder of westbound I-70.

Police have identified the two who were killed as 20-year-old Justin Kibble and 24-year-old Deshawn McGee. Investigators tell us both had been shot.

Authorities say citizens got Kibble and McGee out of the SUV before it caught fire. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the SUV was speeding down Plover before the crash.

A 30-year-old man ran from the SUV. He was taken by a private car to a hospital because he was shot in the back.

Just before the fiery wreck officers received a separate call for a shooting on Plover not far from where the crash unfolded.

Bommarito Automotive Skyfox was over that scene.

Investigators tell us that they found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds there. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are related but they did find shell casings from several different types of weapons in the area.

It's unclear if McGee and Kibble died from being shot or from the crash. The latest word from police is that the 29-year-old is in critical and unstable condition while the 30-year-old is in critical but stable condition.

No charges have been filed and there are no suspects in police custody. Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.