× Man wanted for burglary at north St. Louis County market

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted as a person of interest for a burglary that happened last week at a market in north county.

According to a county police spokesperson, the burglary occurred August 1 at the Quick Shop Market on St. Charles Rock Road.

The burglar forced his way through a back door and stole alcohol, cigarettes, money, and scratch off tickets. He then drove off in a red Dodge pickup truck.

Investigators obtained surveillance images of the suspect and truck and released them to the public.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Aten at 314-615-7974.