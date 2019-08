ST. LOUIS – Work smarter, not harder. Many college-bound students will ask, “How do you do that?”

Kit Maxwell can answer that! She’s an academic coach and is offering a $120 four-hour workshop just for college students this Saturday, August 10, entitled “A Semester That Doesn’t Suck.”

Maxwell visits Fox 2 News to discuss the most common obstacles to becoming a better student.

The workshop is being held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Center, located at 3 The Pines Court Suite B.