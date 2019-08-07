St. Louis police hope you can help them ID murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place last month in north city.

According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. on July 17 in the 9000 block of Halls Ferry Road, located in the Baden neighborhood.

Police responded to calls for a shooting and found the victim on the ground suffering from several gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 33-year-old Rafael Givens.

In August, St. Louis police released surveillance video from the neighborhood that appears to show the suspect moments before shooting Givens.

Anyone with information on the gunman’s identity and whereabouts is urged to contact the department’s homicide division at 314-444-5371. They can leave an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.