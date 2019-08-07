× Show your report card at Raging Rivers, get free admission

GRAFTON, Ill. – Before the kids head back to school, make a splashy end to your summer with savings at Raging Rivers.

The popular Grafton water park is holding its Raging A’s Days special, where kids from kindergarten through high school can get free admission.

Just make sure students bring in their report card from last year with at least one A on it.

The free admission Raging A’s Days is available now through August 25.