Police chase ends in crash in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A police pursuit ended in a crash in the Metro East overnight Wednesday.

Officers tried to make a traffic stop just before 1:30 a.m. but the driver sped away. The suspect then crashed on Wabash Avenue in Granite City.

During the chase, officers said the driver turned off the car’s headlights before slamming the vehicle near a shed.

There was no word of any injuries.