× Mizzou releases 2020 football schedule

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Before the 2019 football season even kicks off, the University of Missouri Football Team released the full schedule for the 2020 season.

The Mizzou Tigers will host seven games at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium and make five road trips.

The Tigers will open the 2020 season at home against Central Arkansas (September 5). Their first SEC game will be on the road at South Carolina (September 19).

They’ll face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville for the first time ever on November 7.

Mizzou isn’t playing Halloween weekend.

The Tigers’ 2020 season wraps November 28 with the annual Battle Line game against Arkansas.