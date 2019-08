× Earn free Lion’s Choice sandwich with MERS Goodwill donation

ST. LOUIS – We’ve got a food freebie alert! This is one delicious deal where you can help out a great organization too at the same time.

During Wednesdays all this month, if you donate to MERS Goodwill you’ll get a certificate for a free Lion’s Choice original roast beef sandwich.

You must make a request for the free food voucher after you make your donation.

You’ll have until the end of September to redeem your Lion’s Choice coupon.