Raising Cane’s sponsoring animal adoptions at Stray Rescue

ST. LOUIS – A chance to adopt a best friend at a discount!

Stray Rescue of St. Louis is offering free adoptions all month long for cats and dogs 6 months or older.

Todd Graves, founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s, announced last week his fast-food chain will cover adoption fees for the entire month, as well as heartworm treatment, surgeries, medications, and more.

Ten adult animals have gone to their forever homes since the announcement.

