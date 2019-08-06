Person shot near North Hanley MetroLink station

Posted 8:19 am, August 6, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot Monday night near the North Hanley Metrolink Station.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Dragonwyck Drive near North Hanley Road.

Details about the shooting are scarce as investigators searched for evidence outside a nearby apartment building.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital; no word on their condition.

Investigators have no suspects or motive. The investigation is ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.