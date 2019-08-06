Person shot near North Hanley MetroLink station
ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot Monday night near the North Hanley Metrolink Station.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Dragonwyck Drive near North Hanley Road.
Details about the shooting are scarce as investigators searched for evidence outside a nearby apartment building.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital; no word on their condition.
Investigators have no suspects or motive. The investigation is ongoing.