Nude man steals, crashes vehicle in Imperial

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Authorities found a car thief naked and afraid after the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle not far from the scene of the crime.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place on the morning of July 24 along Jeffco Boulevard.

Deputies responded to a crash near Autumn Oaks Drive just before 7:15 a.m. They determined a red 1988 Chevy Silverado had crashed into two other vehicles and then a tree before rolling down an embankment. The person behind the wheel of the Silverado was completely nude and being treated by EMS at the scene.

Authorities learned the Silverado had been stolen from Willow Bend Road nearby. They made contact with the owner of the Silverado, who said he’d started his truck in the driveway around 7 a.m. and went inside. He came back out around 7:05 a.m. and saw the truck pulling away from the front of his home.

The suspect has not been identified, pending formal charges.