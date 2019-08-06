Man accused of terrorizing south St. Louis family over vehicle dispute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A man is accused of terrorizing a south St. Louis family, trashing their car, and trying to break into their home.

Charles Edward Thompson, 42, was jailed on felony attempted burglary, harassment, and misdemeanor property damage charges.

Police believe he left a blood trail on the door of the family living next to his girlfriend in the Clinton-Peabody complex.

Prosecutors said Thompson tried to kick their door in around 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 28 and threatened to kill the neighbors while trying to reach through the mail slot to unlock the door.

Thompson’s girlfriend, Larshell Starks, told Fox 2/News 11 that just wasn’t true.

The dispute stemmed from one of the neighbors crashed their older model SUV into Thompson’s parked car in June and repeatedly refusing to pay for damages, she said.

But the neighbors accused of Thompson of slashing their tire, then ripping off their license plate and crumpling it in his hands. He’s also accused of taking the victims’ personal effects from the SUV and throwing them onto the ground.

Thompson’s bond was set at $35,000 cash-only. Police cite his criminal history for the high bond. Court records show a man with the same name, date of birth, and address was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 1998 second-degree murder conviction.

Starks insisted there was no reason for this dispute to have gone this far. She’s the one who called the police.

“Y’all doing all of this because you owed this man and you hit this man’s parked car. All of this is over a parked car; you hitting a parked car. Make that make sense. Come on, now,” Starks said.

Fox 2/News 11 has yet to get a response from the victims.