Joel Edmundson gets $3.1 million one-year contract in arbitration

ST. LOUIS – Joel Edmundson has been awarded a one-year contract worth $3.1 million at arbitration, the St. Louis Blues announced Tuesday.

Edmundson, 26, appeared in 64 regular-season games with the Blues last season, recording 11 points (two goals, nine assists) and 68 penalty minutes.

The 6’4, 215-pound defenseman also posted seven points (one goal, six assists) and 10 penalty minutes in 22 postseason games, helping the Blues capture the 2019 Stanley Cup.

The Brandon, Manitoba native was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round (46th overall pick) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

In four NHL seasons, he has totaled 52 points (13 goals, 39 assists), and 248 penalty minutes in 269 regular-season games.