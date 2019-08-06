Fatal crash shuts down EB I-70 in Wentzville; road closure expected for hours

Posted 8:16 am, August 6, 2019, by

WENTZVILLE, Mo. - A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 is closed due to a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

The three-vehicle accident closed the lanes near Wentzville Parkway around 6:10 a.m.

According to Wentzville police, one person was killed and another was injured in the crash. Bommarito Automoivtie SkyFOX flew over the scene were a pickup truck, SUV and semi-truck appeared to be involved.

During the closure, traffic is being diverted onto Wentzville Parkway; the roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Check the latest road conditions here:FOX2Now.com/Traffic

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.