After a year of turmoil, De Soto celebrates National Night Out Against Crime

DE SOTO, Mo. - On Tuesday thousands of police officers across the country took the night off from fighting crime and came out to meet with members of their community. It was part of the Annual National Night Out Against Crime.

It's an annual community-building campaign that promotes partnerships between officers and their community. The annual event first started back in 1984 when some neighborhoods hosted block parties, festivals, and cookouts.

De Soto, along with more than a handful of other police departments across the metro took part in the event on Tuesday. The City of St. Louis will hold its National Night Out event on the second Tuesday of October.