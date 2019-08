× Water main break causing traffic delays at Clayton Road in Frontenac Monday morning

FRONTENAC, Mo. – Drivers should expect slowdowns on Clayton Road near Lindbergh Monday morning as crews work to fix a water main break.

The water main break was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the 10500 block of Clayton Road in the westbound lanes.

It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.

More details will be posted as this story develops.