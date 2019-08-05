× Reese’s Cream filled doughnuts now available at Krispy Kreme

ST. LOUIS – Krispy Kreme has announced Wednesday that they have teamed up with Reese’s to release two peanut butter and chocolate combination doughnuts.

Starting August 5, Krispy Kreme stores will begin selling the Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut and the Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut.

According to their website, The Chocolate Lovers flavor is a chocolate glazed doughnut filled with creamy Reese’s peanut butter, topped with chocolate fudge icing, and drizzled with Reese’s peanut butter icing.

On the other hand, The Peanut Butter Lovers doughnut is just the opposite. It’s filled with creamy chocolate peanut butter, topped with Reese’s peanut butter icing, and drizzled with chocolate icing.