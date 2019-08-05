Rain in this week’s forecast for the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The new week starts with mostly sunny skies and dry weather. Temperatures will warm to near-normal levels for early August up close to 90 by this afternoon with a light wind. Tonight, expect partly cloudy, mild and dry weather through midnight.

Late tonight into Tuesday morning a cold front will begin to approach from the northwest and that will spark off a few late-night storms. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s. Tuesday will be warm and humid with a lingering chance for a few storms, but also LOTS of dry time. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

