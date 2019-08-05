× Man shot in the Carr Square neighborhood early Monday

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in north St. Louis early Monday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1:20 a.m. on Cochran Place in the Carr Square neighborhood.

Police say he was not conscious or breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

According to police, St. Louis City has recorded 115 homicides. The city had 110 homicides at this same time last year.

Anyone with information on the homicide is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.