Man drove himself to hospital after being shot at Metrolink Station, police say

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight near the Civic Center Metrolink Station in downtown St. Louis.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the bus parking lane of the station.

According to police, the victim drove himself to the hospital. The condition of the man wasn’t immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

