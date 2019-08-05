Lane closures across JB Bridge to affect Illinois traffic for 2 weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video TOWN AND COUNTY, Mo. – Drivers heading into Illinois will want to avoid using I-255 during weekdays, as crews will have lanes closed on the Jefferson Barracks Bridge for the next two weeks. Crews will have two eastbound lanes closed across the bridge over the Mississippi River between 5:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. daily Mondays through Thursdays the weeks of August 5 and August 12. All lanes will be open for the evening rush hour. They will be making repairs to an expansion joint on the bridge during this work.

In addition, crews will have the bridge completely closed overnight between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18 for this work. All eastbound traffic will have to exit at Koch Road.

Meanwhile, The Missouri Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 44 in Sunset Hills. The highway has been closed all weekend between Interstate 270 and Geyer Road while workers set new girders for the westbound Watson Road Bridge.