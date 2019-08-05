Four shot during candlelight vigil in New York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY — Four people standing at a candlelight vigil were wounded when an unidentified person opened fire on a Brooklyn street early Monday, according to authorities.

Shots rang out just before 2 a.m. as the two men and two women were at a vigil for someone they knew in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, police said.

According to authorities, a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg, and two women in their 40s were also shot; one struck in the back and the other in her leg.

All four victims were taken to area hospitals, where two are being treated for serious injuries, police said.

The NYPD believes at least one of the four people shot was the intended target, but said the investigation is early and ongoing.

A police source told WPIX that the shooting appears to be possibly gang-related.

The person who the candlelight vigil was being held for died of natural causes and was not the victim of violence, police said.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified yet.