Car crashes in the front-yard of a North County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - A front-yard crash shook up a quiet St. Louis County neighborhood, early Monday afternoon.

A car hit a tree and overturned at Ronald Grayer's house.

“I thank God I wasn’t here,” Graver said looking at the shattered glass and huge gash in the large tree after the car had been towed.

Had he been out mowing his lawn, he might never have heard or seen the car coming.

It turned out to be stolen.

It was a 2003 Ford Focus, stolen Sunday night from this same neighborhood about 5 blocks from the crash scene on Longford near Glen Owen, outside of Dellwood, police said.

The car appeared to come speeding around the corner, leaving tracks in the pavement, through one yard and then another across the street, before hitting the tree and overturning.

4 young males, who appeared to be in their teens, got out of the crashed car and ran away limping, neighbors said.

There was also a call for "shots fired" around the same time, in the same neighborhood. Police found no shooting victims, bullet casings, or damage from gunfire.

They have yet to catch up with any of the people who ran from the crashed stolen car.