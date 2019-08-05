× Accident on Highway 30 in Jefferson County kills Indiana man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – An Indiana man is dead after an accident on Highway 30 in Jefferson County.

The accident happened Monday afternoon in the westbound lanes near Highway PP in High Ridge.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Donald Riley was driving a truck, pulling an oversized vehicle. Riley lost control, crossed both lanes of Highway 30, then flipped the truck.

The road was shut down for hours as accident reconstruction investigated the incident and MoDOT cleaned the road.