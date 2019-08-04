× Two suspects charged after Friday night shooting in Rock Hill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – On August 2nd around 10:00 p.m., the Rock Hill Police Department was told of a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Rariton Drive. The victim, a male, was found on the ground with a gunshot wound and taken to an area hospital.

At around 4:00 a.m. on August 3rd, the victim was pronounced dead.

Two suspects are currently in custody and have been charged.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.