Teen arrested after child ‘fell from height’ at London’s Tate Modern gallery

A teenager has been arrested after a child “fell from height” at the Tate Modern gallery in central London, the city’s Metropolitan Police said.

The child has been taken to a hospital by helicopter. “We await an update on his condition,” the Metropolitan Police said in the statement, posted on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

The London Ambulance said it received the first call about the incident at 2:40 p.m. local time (9:40 a.m. ET).

“We sent two ambulance crews, an incident response officer, a medic in a response car and an advanced paramedic to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team,” a spokesperson for the service said in an emailed statement.

“We treated a person at the scene and took them to hospital as a priority,” the spokesperson added.

Visitors to the gallery reported on social media that the landmark building, on the south bank of the Thames, has been locked down as a result of the incident.

Police cars, ambulances and fire trucks were at the scene.

Tate Modern was the most visited tourist attraction in the United Kingdom in 2018, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions. The group said the gallery welcomed 5.9 million people last year.

The gallery was closed to visitors following the incident. Security guards at the scene told CNN it was unlikely to be reopened on Sunday.