Shootings in St. Louis result in two injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two shootings occurred in the St. Louis area and two victims were injured.

The first shooting happened a little before 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 3rd, at Nebraska and Meramec. The shooting victim arrived at the hospital with wounds in the lower body. The victim was conscious and breathing. There is no other information.

The second shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 4th, at Labadie and Goodfellow. A male victim was shot in the leg and was conscious and breathing. The victim was completely uncooperative with police. There is no other information.