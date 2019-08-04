Michael Brown’s father to call for reopening the investigation into his son’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO - The City of Ferguson is nearing the 5th anniversary of Michael Brown's death.

Brown's father is expected to ask prosecutors to reopen the investigation into his son's death.

On August 9, 2014, on Canfield Drive in Ferguson 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot and killed by former Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson.

The killing sparked weeks of protest that intensified after a grand jury decided not to indict Wilson.

The shooting death contributed to a growing national debate over the use of police force.

5 years later, the father of Brown and his family visited his memorial site in memory of his son.

His father recalls the day he got the call his son was killed, “Hearing bad news like that or hearing any had me in a tunnel. I needed to get there. I see a crowd of people out here and I still did not think it was him, but it became a reality. It’s still a struggle, the family is going through a few things with pain and try and day is different,” said Brown.

Now Brown says national leaders and members of the community will stand with him on the anniversary of Brown's death to make a request for prosecutors to reopen the case.

“On this 5-year anniversary, I will be asking St. Louis County Prosecutor Attorney Wesley Bell to reopen this case or obtain a prosecutor and investigate the information and see if it can go forward in reopening.”

A news conference is scheduled to be held on August 9 in front of the Justice Center in Clayton at 9 a.m.

