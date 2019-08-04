Backpack giveaway part of Ferguson’s Unity week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO - Hundreds attended a free backpack giveaway. It was part of Ferguson's Unity week.

It really helps some families save on that big back to school bill.

Founder Ella Jones came up with the concept shortly after that shooting death of Michael Brown and violent protests that followed.

The event goes well beyond backpacks though. They had horse rides, car show, food and free clothes.

They also offer a wraparound services for families that need help.

It also gives people a chance to have a positive interaction with first responders.